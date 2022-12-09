Mahira turns heads at Red Sea Film Festival

Pakistani cinema’s stunner Mahira Khan made a glamorous appearance at the ongoing Red Sea Film Festival, the viral pictures are proof. Ahead of her official appearance at the festival, the ‘Ho Mann Jahaan’ diva decked up in an electric blue wrap-drape gown by Arab designer Yousef Akbar for a cover shoot with an international magazine.

Khan was dolled by celebrity makeover artist, Anam Farooq Khan with a bright pink pout and feline wing to compliment the glam outfit.

The stunning clicks from the shoot were shared by Khan on the gram and were soon viral across multiple social media platforms. Thousands of social users in addition to fellow celebs showered compliments on the actor in the comments section of her Insta post. Celebrities including Sajal Aly, Aisha Khan, Ali Abbas, Tara Mehmood, Frieha Altaf and Indian stylist and film producer, Rhea Kapoor gushed over Khan’s stylish avatar.

Mahira Khan is undoubtedly one of the top female superstars in the country. Apart from several superhit projects including ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ and ‘Ho Mann Jahan’ to her credit, the stunner also boasts Bollywood movie, ‘Raees’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan, in her filmography. About the prestigious event, the Red Sea Film Festival kickstarted on the first of this month and has been attended by the who’s who of the global cinemas. The 10-day-long festival will close today (Saturday). Earlier this week, another Lollywood diva Sajal Aly also made a stylish appearance at the happening with the cast and makers of her British rom-com flick, ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’