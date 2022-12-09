Aima Baig’s cover ‘Pyar hua tha’ is a nostalgic call-back to lost love

Newly released “Pyar hua tha” showcases Aima’s incredible vocal range.

This rendition of Kaifi Khalil’s career-defining project is taking listeners on a nostalgic journey filled with mixed emotions. With a number of successful chart-topping songs, Aima is considered one of the best singers in Pakistan. Across the borders, she is being appreciated and loved for her work and magical voice. The timeless lyrics by Kaifi Khalil and the melodious voice of Aima make for a perfect musical duo that’s nothing less than a treat for the ears.

“This song creates a sort of emotional reaction that seeks to connect love and soul. The journey of the video shoot was impulsive and exciting. I am thankful to my friend Adnan Qazi who directed it in short span of 5 hours.

His magical creation always leaves an impression that beautifies the music piece. The song is near to my heart and I’m excited to share it with the people, ” says Aima Baig.

The simple and elegant video shows the true essence of song’s lyrics and highlights the post-breakup phase. The song is an absolute beauty and perfection to the acoustic sound that mesmerises the listeners. Aima’s “Pyar hua tha” is a definite gift for Pakistani music industry and to the ears around the globe. The track is available on YouTube and across major music streaming services for listeners.