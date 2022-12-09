AIOU announces Matric, FA results

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the results of the Matric, F.A. and I.Com programs offered in the spring semester of 2022.

According to controller examinations, results have been uploaded to the CMS portal of students.

It is pertinent to mention here that the university has denied the false and baseless news on social media regarding the admissions of MA/MSc programs and stated that as per the policy and guidelines of the Higher Education Commission, admissions in MA/ MSc programs are halted.

Moreover, admissions for the spring semester of 2023 will start from January 15, in which candidates who have passed BA (Associate Degree) are eligible for admission in the fifth semester of B.S.