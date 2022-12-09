Big blow to Imran Khan in PM defamation case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has maintained the lower court’s decision to remove former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s right to defend in a Rs 10 billion defamation action filed against him by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

In a hearing today, LHC Judge Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal affirmed the lower court’s decision and dismissed Khan’s appeal.

In the plea, it was stated that Khan raised objections to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s questions which were rejected by the court. The court abolished Khan’s right to defend themself upon his failure to answer the questions of Shahbaz.