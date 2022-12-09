Rahat Fateh Ali Khan returning to Dubai for concert

Pakistani music legend Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is set to return to Dubai for a concert at Coca-Cola Arena on December 29. Fans can expect an intimate and unique performance that organisers PME Entertainment say has never been seen before in the city. The line-up also includes orchestra Perfect Amalgamation, which will be performing for the first time in Dubai. “I have always considered Dubai as my second-home and first-choice for live concerts,” Khan said in a statement. “The UAE audience is wonderful and one of the best listeners of music. I’m excited to showcase my new show too.” Khan is a Dubai regular and last performed at Coca-Cola Arena in December 2021. The artist is one of Pakistan’s most prominent Qawwali singers and has lent his voice to iconic songs such as ‘Sanu Ek Pal Chain’, ‘Dil Tarpe’ and ‘Eh Ke Maye Ho Gaya’. The three-hour show starts at 9pm. Tickets start from Dh99 and are available to purchase at coca-cola-arena.com.