Sarwat needs best wishes for web series nomination at Asian Pacific Awards

Zindagi’s original show “Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam” is nominated at the Asian Pacific Creative Awards and Pakistani actor Sarwat Gilani asks fans to send their best wishes.

In her Instagram post, the “Churrails star wrote, “#QatilHaseenaonKeNaam reaches Singapore, nominated at the Asian Pacific Creative Awards. Wish us luck, tonight is the big night. A big shout out to all the Qatil Haseenas who made it possible for us to be here today.”

Since its release, the series is winning hearts and recognition at various forums. It recently won the “Best Programme Title Sequence” at the Promax India Awards 2022 and “Best Thriller Show on web” at the ET Brand equity Spott Awards 2022.

Written by Farjad Nabi and Meenu Gaur, the show is set in a neighbourhood rife with secrets and gives a glimpse into what happens “when women decide to take charge of their destiny and not kneel before situations and society”.

The series features a diverse ensemble cast including Sanam Saeed, Sarwat Gilani, Samiya Mumtaz, Faiza Gillani, Mehar Bano, Beo Raana Zafar, Eman Suleman, Saleem Mairaj, Ahsan Khan, Osman Khalid Butt and Sheheryar Munawar.