Rita Ora sets the record straight on rumour she’s ‘Becky’ from Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’

Rita Ora is clearing the air about a sour rumour. If you’re wondering what we mean, allow us to get the details in formation: Beyoncé made the world stop in 2016 when she released her album Lemonade, with one track in particular “Sorry,” making waves over a single lyric that many interpreted to be about her husband, Jay-Z.

The line in question, “You better call Becky with the good hair,” had fans in a frenzy over who the singer was referring to.

Also, around that time, Rita was spotted with an initial necklace that some believed read, “J,” leading them to connect her to the “99 Problems” rapper and as the “Becky” in question. As for the fan theory six years later?

“Oh my god, it literally was a coincidence,” she said during the Dec. 1 episode of BBC’s Louis Theroux Interviews… “I didn’t even think about it, I swear. And it wasn’t a J, it was an R. They flipped it ’round and then it looked like a J.”

But what about the lemon-motif bra also seen in the snap? As Rita noted, that was also a unique coincidence.

“It had nothing to do with it,” she continued. “That was my own design with an underwear company called Tezenis that I was working with. This is what I mean. A pinch of salt, you’ve got to take things with a pinch of salt. And that’s what’s insane.”

Rita went on to explain that she “had to just sit through” the rumor mill until someone stepped in to save the day with a lighthearted gift, sharing that “Katy Perry gave me a hilarious badge that said ‘Not Becky.'”

For the “I Will Never Let You Down” singer -who tied the knot with director Taika Waititi earlier this year-the attention on her personal life can be seen as “frustrating” at times.

“It’s interesting ’cause I feel like everyone is very interested in my personal life, like everything else is not worthy enough,” she shared. “Which, sometimes, is frustrating because I have also got a lot of credentials to sustain my respect and I feel like when things aren’t as juicy or career achievements I’m really proud of aren’t spoken about as much as bit of gossip or whatever.” Added Rita, “It just becomes a little bit annoying, but I understand to other people why it’s interesting.”