Rumanza Golf Course captivates England cricket team members

MULTAN: Sir Nick Faldo, a top golf player of his era, a television commentator and a golf course designer, developed the first signature golf course of Pakistan — Rumanza Golf Course DHA Multan — with admirable facets like 270 acres spread, three zones, the desert zone, the wetland zone and the woodland zone. This golf course has managed to captivate and fascinate the visiting English cricket team members who are golf enthusiasts. And during the course of their visit to Multan, the team players along with their manager, coaches and commentators visited DHA Multan Rumanza. The eminent visitors were welcomed by DHA management and presented with golf souvenirs. After warming at the driving range, the visitors moved to the golf course and played 18 holes. Harry Brooks, the star England batsman, applauded the Rumanza hospitality and stature of international standard golf course in Multan. “Hole No 16, par 5 was toughest hole,” he said. But he played safe to secure a par in the end. “The greens were fast and challenging. Sir Nick Faldo has done exceptional designing of this international standard golf course. It is no doubt the best course in South Asia that we have played. Certainly fairways have scenic beauty of lakes and mango trees, dates, citrus and orchards,” he added.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain, now a TV commentator, was amazed by the driving range facility and its beauty and commended the topography and size of the upcoming club house and hoped there would be a lot of activity on this golf arena. “I merely caddied but enjoyed the long walk and hopes to come back in a few years and stay here.” He was all praise for the way Michael Atherton played his golfing round coming up with an applaudable performance. England coach Brendom Mcculum just loved the greens speed as did Oliver Pope. No doubt the lush green meadows, fruit filled orchards, classy fairways and 51 Eco Bunkers enthrall and dazzle the earnest ones. The management at Rumanza Golf Course felt honoured over hosting the English cricket team members who in their concluding remarks said they would love to come back again.