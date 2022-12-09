DPS and Noor Project in Hi-Tech Inter School Hockey final

LAHORE: Thursday was the last day of the league phase of the Hi-Tech Inter School Hockey Tournament conducted by Dar Hockey Academy here at the Manzoorul Hassan Hockey Stadium. Yesterday, the chief guest was Mr Ahmad Najeeb, CEO of EAPL, one of the sponsors of the event. Both the matches were well contested. Divisional Public School Lahore maintained their perfect record with third victory in as many matches, defeating Noor Project 3-0. Haider, Taimoor and Bilal had a goal apiece. M Hassan of DPS won the man of the match award of Rs five thousand. The other match saw Government High School Farooqabad (District Sheikhupura) overcoming Junior Model School Model Town Lahore 2-0. The winning team’s captain Ahmad Raza netted each time. GHS Farooqabad’s M Awais was declared the man of the match. On Friday (today), Divisional Public School Lahore and Noor Project Lahore will play the final which will be preceded by the third position match between Government High School Farooqabad and Junior Model School Model Town Lahore.