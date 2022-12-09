FIFA fines Serbia for Kosovo flag in dressing room

PARIS: Serbia have been fined 20,000 Swiss francs ($21,290.19) after a flag which showed Kosovo as part of their country was hung in the dressing room when they faced Brazil at the World Cup on Nov. 24, world soccer’s governing body FIFA said on Wednesday. The image of the flag with the message “we do not surrender” in Serbian went viral on social media when it was shared by Hajrulla Ceku, Kosovo’s Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport. FIFA also fined the Croatian Football Federation 50,000 Swiss francs ($53,208.47) after it said supporters transmitted messages that were not appropriate for sports events in the game against Canada on Nov. 27. Saudi Arabia received two fines of 15,000 Swiss francs, respectively, for misconduct after receiving a total of six bookings in the matches against Argentina and Mexico on Nov. 22 and Nov. 30.