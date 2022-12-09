LTA fined £820,000 for ban on Russian players

LONDON: The Lawn Tennis Association has been fined £820,000 by the ATP for banning Russian and Belarusian male players from this summer’s grass-court events. The ban was imposed in reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The governing body has also been warned it could lose its ATP membership if a similar decision is made next year. The LTA says it is “deeply disappointed” and has accused the ATP of showing a “surprising lack of empathy for the situation in Ukraine.” The punishment follows six-figure fines for the LTA and the All England Lawn Tennis Club, who organise Wimbledon, from the WTA for excluding female Russian and Belarusian players.

The ATP, which oversees men’s tennis events outside of the Grand Slams, allows Russians and Belarusians to compete in Tour events but not under their national flags. “The ATP, in its finding, has shown no recognition of the exceptional circumstances created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, or the international sporting community and UK Government’s response to that invasion,” the LTA said in a statement. “The ATP appear to regard this matter as a straightforward breach of their rules — with a surprising lack of empathy shown for the situation in Ukraine, and a clear lack of understanding of the unique circumstances the LTA faced.” The LTA has been fined $200,000 (£164,018) for each of the five ATP events it staged this year: the tour level events at The Queen’s Club and Eastbourne, and the Challenger tournaments at Surbiton, Nottingham and Ilkley.

The LTA followed the All England Club’s (AELTC) lead when it decided to ban all Russian and Belarusian players from Wimbledon, following government pressure. On Wednesday, Thomas Bach – president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) — said he disagreed with the decision by Wimbledon and the LTA to ban Russian and Belarusian players, saying: “Governments should not decide the grounds on who participates in which sports events. [It] should be on sporting merits, not on political interference.” The women’s WTA Tour has already fined the LTA $750,000 (£615,067) for excluding the players from its grass court events in Nottingham, Birmingham and Eastbourne. The LTA’s strongly worded statement continued with a warning that the fine will affect future tournaments being staged in the UK.