Rupee extends loss against dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee depreciated by 21 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 224.36 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 224.15. The price of the euro was increased by Rs 1.39 and closed at Rs 235.91 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 234.52, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.63, whereas an increase of Rs 1.48 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 273.51 as compared to its last closing of Rs 272.03. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 6 paisa each to close at Rs 61.08 and Rs 59.66 respectively. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 229.6 and Rs 231.9 respectively.