Qatar, Pakistan enjoy strong bilateral relations based on solid foundations: envoy

Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Sheikh Saoud Albulrahman Al-Thani has said that the State of Qatar and Pakistan shared unique historical ties, enjoying strong cooperative ties based on solid foundations, and relations between nations have seen remarkable development in recent years in all fields.

Addressing the audience on Qatar National Day in Islamabad, the envoy said, “the State of Qatar attaches great importance to its fraternal relations with Pakistan and is very keen to further strengthen the existing ties between the two brotherly countries. We wish that the bilateral relations will see further development and progress in the future”

Talking about the economic ties, he said that during the recent visit of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to Doha, Qatar announced to investment in Pakistan worth $3 billion.

Amir of the State of Qatar has stressed the importance of the brotherly and strategic relations between the two countries and their aspiration to enhance economic partnership by raising trade exchange and promoting investments through the Qatar Investment Authority.

The envoy further said, “We have doubled the number of Pakistanis working in the State of Qatar as Qatar is now home to about 210 thousand Pakistanis. They are participating in the development of Qatar, and we appreciate their role in this regard. the Government of the State of Qatar has decided to gradually enhance the number of Pakistanis working in Qatar”.

In February 2021 Qatar Petroleum entered, he said, into a new long-term Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO) for the supply of up to 3 million tons per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Pakistan. “This agreement further extends Qatar’s long-standing LNG supply relationship with Pakistan and highlights Qatar’s commitment to meeting Pakistan’s LNG requirements,” the ambassador told.

He said, moreover, Qatar’s global education foundation, Education Above All (EAA) has partnered with the Asia Development Bank to enroll 960,000 of some of Pakistan’s poorest Out of School Children (OSSC) into primary education over the next four years.