Master Offisys collaborate with IAP-KC Cricket

Master Offisys is elated to have signed an MOU in collaboration with IAP-KC Cricket for a series of friendly and engaging cricket matches for under their Karachi chapter. This MOU was signed on Wednesday at Master House Karachi between COO Master Offisys, Ashar Hassan Thanvi and Chairman IAP, Amir Nazim Chaudhry.

As a result of these events, Master Offisys will not only have the chance to build relationships with the attendees but will also collaborate with members of the IAP-KC to plan competitions and gatherings, but it will also provide the team members with the necessary equipment for each event. Both the partners look forward to fostering good relations and working on mutual goals over future projects.