The federal government on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that a new joint investigation team (JIT) has been formed to probe the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court SC sought names of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) members, formed by the federal government to probe the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

Additional Attorney General, Aamir Rehman presented notification of the five-meber JIT before the five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court hearing suo moto notice of Arshad Sharif’s murder.

The new JIT includes members from ISI, IB, FIA and the Islamabad police. The members include DIG Intelligence Branch, Sajid Kiyani, FIA’s Waqarauddin Syed, DIG Headquarters, Owais Ahmed, Murtaza Afzal from the Military Intelligence and Muhammad Aslam from the ISI.

The JIT will enjoy special powers and the government will provide funds to the JIT if its members want to go to Kenya for the probe.

The Foreign Office (FO)0 secretary also submitted a report in which he detailed different means through which the investigation team can be facilitated by the ministry.

“The government will fully fund the JIT,” said Additional Attorney General Chaudhary Amir Rehman.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, however, pointed out that no timeline is being given to the JIT for the completion of the task.

Sharif fled Pakistan citing threats to his life after a number of treason cases were filed against him.