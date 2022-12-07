China condemns attack on Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul

China on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on the Pakistani embassy in Kabul last week and said it firmly opposed all forms of violence and terrorist acts. “China strongly condemns and firmly opposes all forms of violence and terrorist acts,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during her regular briefing in response to a question raised by APP. Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul came under attack on Friday, leaving one security guard critically injured. “We extend sympathy to the injured (person) in the attack,” the spokesperson said. Mao Ning remarked that China had been closely following the security situation in Afghanistan, and added, “China will continue to firmly support Afghanistan in combating all forms of terrorism and violence to safeguard its national security and stability.”