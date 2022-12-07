LHC legal fraternity’s strike continues

The strike by the legal fraternity, protesting against the three-month imprisonment awarded by the Lahore High Court (LHC) most senior judge to a lawyer of the Punjab Bar Council over wearing a gown in the courtroom, continued for fourth day on Wednesday.

Rounds of negotiation between the Punjab Bar Council and the bench bore no fruit and the deadlock persists. Over 1,100 police officials were deployed at 25 points of the LHC, while the security at possible routes leading to the court of senior Puisne Judge Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan was beefed up to avoid any untoward incident.

On December 02, Justice Shahzad awarded a three-month imprisonment to member Punjab Bar Council Rana Muhammad Asif and suspended his licence for six months over disrespecting, and pressurising the court through other lawyers and halting its work. The matter erupted when advocate Rana Asif, standing in Justice Malik Shahzad’s court, started to wear a gown and Justice Shahzad directed him to go outside for wearing it on the premises. The judge further observed that the courtroom is not meant for changing or wearing the clothes/uniform of any person/advocate.

A four-page order from Justice Shahzad stated that the lawyer started shouting at the court instead of paying any attention to the court’s view.