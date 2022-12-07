Ayeza inspires fans with her speech as she wins Best Actress Popular at Hum Awards

Ever gorgeous actress and queen of elegance Ayeza Khan earns Best Actress Award in the popular category at the 8th Hum Awards held at FirstOntario Centre, Toronto, Canada. The eighth edition of Hum Awards took place in Toronto with a star studded evening featuring celebrities adding to the glamour of the occasion.

The Jury named Ayeza as the winner of the Best Actress Female in the Popular Category. Khan is known for her stunning attire and charming style. Her career and recognition are reflected by her performances in drama serials and telefilms.

In the recent past, her Ramadan special drama “Chupke Chupke” in 2021 was a romantic comedy written by Danish Nawaz and was rated the best drama by the viewers. Ayeza has given many other super hits including “Pyaray Afzal”, Tum Kon Piya”, Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai”, “Koi Chaand Rakh” are a few from her top-rated dramas.

She is known for her versatility after she played the negative character of “Mehwish” in super hit drama serial “Mere Paas Tum Ho”. Her accomplishments can be measured by the fact that she excelled at portraying negative, emotional and comic characters.

She won the best actress title at the Hum Awards and her heartfelt speech won the hearts of many. She revealed the details about her personal and professional life hitches.

Star actress Iqra Aziz could not stop herself from praising the queen of elegance Ayeza as she just stepped into motherhood and said that Ayeza Khan is an inspiration since she is known for balancing her family and career perfectly and she often shares glimpses of her life with her fans.

On the auspicious moment of award winning she shared a major chunk of her struggles in the industry by saying that while she often considered leaving the industry, it always draws her back when she receives awards like the one she received in the popular category. The love of her fans always pulled her and she was never able to give any further thoughts about quitting the industry.

She also expressed her gratitude to the jury for selecting her as the winner and the audience for voting for her as the best. She especially acknowledged her family, expressing that they are her ultimate support system.

Ayeza Khan married the most dashing and jaunty actor Danish Taimoor back in 2014, the couple has two children, Hoorain and Rayan. On many occasions, she has emphasised the love for her family and how she balances work and family while still taking care of all the essentials.