Noor Hassan reveals his mother’s quality he finds best

Actor and model Noor Hassan said his mother is his special friend who can mingle with anybody.

The celebrity came to the ARY Digital morning show “Good Morning Pakistan” with his mother as a guest. He talked about their relationship in a tell-all interview.

The “Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat” star said she was strict with him when he was young and would beat him with anything she could get her hands on.

The “Benaam” actor went on to say that her behaviour changed when he grew up.

Noor Hassan said that the best quality his mother possesses is adaptability, something his friends don’t have with their parents.

The celebrity said his mother mingles and can befriend them. He added she is his friends’ best friend too.

He revealed that his mother is his spiritual guide who helps him find solutions to problems through different spiritual ways.

Noor Hassan says they watch shows together regardless of genre. On the acting front, Noor Hassan’s work in serials ‘Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat,’ ‘Benaam,’ ‘Hassad,’ ‘Bay Khudi,’ “Socha Na Tha” and others earned him praise.