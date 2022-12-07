Feroze Khan unable to pay for children’s expenses due to crunch time: lawyer

Actor Feroze Khan’s separation with his ex-wife Aliza Sultan has been the hot topic in Pakistan showbiz industry as the former couple is still in court for some settlements after divorce. The “Khuda Aur Mohabbat 2” actor’s lawyer said the actor had not been offered big projects and due to less work, he was unable to pay the expenses for his children. He said some demands could be met and a “certain amount” could be paid but all demands could not be fulfilled due to his current financial condition.

Meanwhile, Aliza s lawyer has said the actor agreed in court on some points like dowry payments, “dowry articles as per Islamic law” and the expenses of his children but these payments have not been made. He said, “We requested them a month ago in a letter to hand over the things on which they have agreed upon but they are using delaying tactics. If things will be settled out of court, it will be better for the children.”

He further said the amount that would be paid would be used on his children. He said that from day one the opposite party had failed to fulfil any of the commitments it made to his client.