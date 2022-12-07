FIA unearths involvement of industrialists in money laundering

The Federal Investigation Agency has unearthed involvement of two industrialists who used bank account of a trust for millions of rupees for money laundering. The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) officials will also be grilled in the case. Imran Yaseen, a resident of D Type Colony, submitted an application to FIA against two industrialists Muhammad Saeed and his son Ahmed Saeed regarding their suspicious bank transactions. Following the application the FIA conducted an inquiry and detected that Saeed having account at a private bank branch on Jail Road in connivance with his son Ahmed Saeed are involved in Hindi/Hawala, cheating and fraud through banking transactions. The accused introduced cash into financial system using their Trust’s bank account by inflowing the cash in their Trust’s account maintained at the private bank. The accused placed the cash in their account terming them as donations, the FIA report added. The inquiry detected that accused encashed these funds from the trust account via complex financial transactions. No arrest has been made in this case so far. During enquiry proceedings the FIA detected two transactions amounting to 40,000 pounds (20,000 pounds of each) dated 20.06.2022 and 19.09.2022 in the Trust account. The cash was credited from the account titled Pak Makka Meet, Birmingham UK. An amount of Rs 5.2 million has also been withdrawn on 07.11.2022 and 10.11.2022 online from the Trust account. During the course of enquiry oral as well as documentary evidence was collected which connects the accused persons with commission of offence. The role of other Board Members of the Trust and Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) officials will also be determined during the course of investigation.