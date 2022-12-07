PDM will be wiped out in coming elections: Cheema

When asked about any project of public welfare in the last 8 months, the loud-mouthed federal government representatives remain completely silent. These people came to power through fetid conspiracy, but it is beyond their capacity to run the country. Today, thousands of unemployed workers of thousands of factories are suffering punishment for their incompetence. Chief Minister and Punjab Government Spokesperson Musarat Jamshed Cheema said this in a statement on social media.

She said that the next phase of the movement against this imported government has been started. In the next 11 days, 11 rallies will be held in Lahore alone. We will not allow this inapt government based on injustice and cruelty to continue. Musarat Cheema said that the victory of PTI is clear in all the survey reports regarding the elections and the imported government is clinging to power only by looking at the survey results. In the upcoming elections, they will be wiped out from all over Pakistan, including Lahore, she argued.

She said that the PDM parties have oppressed the people in the last 8 months, and now these people are avoiding going to the people’s court. The PTI wants immediate and transparently-held elections so that a people’s government can be established. The scope of the campaign to ‘hold elections and save the country’ is being spread across the country. We will not allow the people to suffer the punishment of this imported government, she further said.