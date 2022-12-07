Finland embassy celebrates 105th Independence Day

Finland Embassy on the occasion of its 105th National Day, the anniversary of the country’s Independence has resumed its embassy function in Pakistan after a ten-year closure gap. Ambassador to Pakistan Hannu Ripatti has announced this while addressing the cake-cutting ceremony organized by the embassy to mark Finland’s Independence Day, here at a local hotel. During the opening remarks, Ambassador said that the reopening of the embassy was a good omen for both countries which would further bring the two countries close in different fields including trade investment culture, and many others that would cause strengthening relations between the two nations. The envoy said that his country was eager to work again with Pakistan in diverse areas of mutual interests.

He said we were looking forward to continuing our collaboration on shared priorities addressing the challenges and reaffirming our commitment to human rights. “Our partnership will grow stronger as we deliver results for our people and strengthen our democracies to meet the challenges of the years to come”. The ambassador said that it has been officially announced that the embassy has started its function after ten years of absence on September 1, 2022. He also expressed his joy on the event of Independence day that the embassy will celebrate its events with enthusiasm in the future after smooth functi9on Pakistan and would enjoy healthy relations in its domain. During the event different European Unions members, ambassadors, and representatives of international organizations were invited to Finland’s national day celebrations.