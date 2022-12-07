UBL, Sindh Enterprise Development Fund sign agreement for institutional collaboration

United Bank Limited (UBL) and Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) recently signed an Agreement for Institutional Collaboration to provide Subsidized Credit to Small & Medium Enterprises (SME) in Sindh. The agreement signing ceremony, held at the UBL Head Office in Karachi, was chaired by Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to CM Sindh for Investment Department and Public-Private Partnership Projects. Mr. Khizar Pervaiz, CEO-SEDF and Mr. Shazad G. Dada, President & CEO UBL signed the Agreement in the presence of officials and dignitaries from the public and private sector which also included Syed Mansoor Abbas Rizvi, Secretary to Government of Sindh-Investment Department among others.