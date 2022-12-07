Rupee sheds against dollar, closes at Rs 224.15

The exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee depreciated by 05 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 224.15 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 224.10. The price of the euro was decreased by 61 paisa and closed at Rs 234.52 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 235.13, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.63, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.49 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 272.03 as compared to its last closing of Rs 273.52. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by one paisa each to close at Rs 61.02 and Rs 59.61 respectively. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 229.7 and Rs 232 respectively.