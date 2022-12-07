Alizeh Shah misses summer more than she finds winter to be ‘intriguing’

Spiffy actress and model Alizeh Shah has different plans for herself despite the fact that the winter season is well underway in the country and people are putting up warmer clothes and finding locations to protect themselves from the cold.

It appears from her demeanour that the “Ishq Tamasha” star is missing the summer so much that she keeps bringing it up in conversation. Alizeh posted a poignant message to Instagram to express her feelings about the warmer weather.

Still thinking about summer, she captioned the photo. She is seen putting on a sleeveless outfit and wearing very little makeup as she stuns onlookers by sitting in the car.

Her dedicated followers are always ready to offer their opinions in the comments section. One of her devoted followers commented, “Love the dress,” and another netizen added, “Nice.”

Other admirers of the diva also showed their affection for her by using a variety of emoticons.

Alizeh Shah has accumulated more than 4.1 million followers on Instagram.