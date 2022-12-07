Ayeza mesmerises admirers in exquisite photoshoot

With so many ways to astound her fans, superstar Ayeza Khan may have accomplished almost everything in the worlds of fashion and acting.

Perhaps this is one of the secrets to her enormous popularity.

The “Mehar Posh” star, who uses social media frequently, came up with another catchy series of photoshoots in which the diva once more successfully stole the show. She recently shared snippets from her elegant photo shoot.

She is portraying eastern culture in the photographs by donning a traditional pinkish outfit accessorised with luxurious jewels and little to no makeup. In addition to her participation in the photo shoots, various accessories like furniture and flowers also play a part in enhancing the beauty of these images.

Her ardent supporters were quick to compliment the actress by leaving feedback in the comments section, with one person writing, “Beauty Queen.”

On her Instagram account, Ayeza is one of the few celebrities in the country to amass over 12.4 million followers.