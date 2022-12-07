Osman Khalid Butt poses with Sarmad Khoosat and Sania Saeed

Pakistani actor Osman Khalid Butt has expressed his delight after meeting Sarmad Khoosat and Sania Saeed at Lux Style Awards 2022. Sharing a picture with the two stars of Pakistani showbiz industry on Instagram, he captioned the post with a hashtag #FanBoyMoment. “From stage to screen, here’s to two exceptional storytellers and performers. Truly an inspiration to us all,” he wrote. He also praised the shape of Sarmad’s jawline. The “Balu Mahi” actor shared the picture from the 21st Lux Style Awards while he looked sleek in a sheer jacket and a black shimmery tuxedo. The look was outdone by the dazzled bow and the ruffles. Sarmad opted for a black Sherwani and Sania wore a black suit.