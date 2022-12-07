Honey Singh ready to collaborate with Mehwish

Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat has surprised her fans with a Q&A session on Instagram and needless to say, the London Nahi Jaunga star had lots to say.

From her pictures with horses and glam looks, the Actor in Law actress was candid, witty and proved why she is the quintessential diva.

She took to her Instagram Stories to interact with fans and among the questions, the most interesting one was whether she had any cross-border collaborations on cards.

A fan asked if she would ever collaborate with Yo Yo Honey Singh and Hayat tagged the rapper on her Stories to see if the man himself is ready for the duet or not. Luckily, Singh reposted the same and wrote, “Sure.”

On the work front, Hayat was recently seen in Ms. Marvel, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.