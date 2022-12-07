Deepika set to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is set to jet off to Qatar to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy in the final of the ongoing fiesta which is in the pre quarter-final round. The “Bajirao Mastani” actor would be the first Bollywood star to unveil the trophy of the mega event. Meanwhile, the Indian media has reported that the actor will be unveiling the trophy in Lusail on Decrmber 18 and will soon leave for Qatar. Deepika has also represented India at the 75th Cannes Film Festival this year. Moreover, she was also one of the jury members of the festival. Earlier, Indian sensation Nora Fatehi had also lent her vocals to the main chorus of the FIFA World Cup Anthem.