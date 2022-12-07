Ireland to tour Zimbabwe for T20Is and ODIs in January 2023

DUBLIN: The Ireland men’s team is set to tour Zimbabwe for three T20Is and three ODIs in January. All six matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club. The tour will start with the T20Is on January 12, 14 and 15, followed by the ODIs on January 18, 20 and 23. The ODI series will not be part of the World Cup Super League. For both teams, the series will be the first international action since the T20 World Cup, and provide valuable game time leading into the ODI World Cup Qualifier, which is scheduled to take place in Zimbabwe in June-July 2023. As things stand, Zimbabwe are out of the running to qualify directly for the 2023 World Cup, which is scheduled for October-November in India, while Ireland are in a four-way tussle to secure the eighth and final automatic-qualification slot. Ireland are currently in 10th place on the 13-team league table, with one series remaining, at home against Bangladesh in the summer of 2023. They will need to win all three matches in that series to have a chance of finishing in eighth place, while also hoping that Sri Lanka and South Africa don’t win all their respective remaining games. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, are in 12th place. Their last Super League series is at home against 13th-placed Netherlands in March 2023.