Gold price decreases by Rs 100 to Rs 163,900 per tola

The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 100 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 163,900 against its sale at Rs 164,000 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 86 and was sold at Rs 140,518 compared to Rs 140,604 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 128,808 against its sale at Rs 128,886, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1780 and Rs1526.06 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by US $19 and was traded at US$1,775, against its sale at $1794, the association reported.