CBD Punjab paces up development projects, achieves target of 50+ beam piles per day

Monday, December 5, 2022, Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District (CBD Punjab), is working on full throttle at CBD Punjab Boulevard and Kalma Chowk Underpass Remodeling Project. Authority has completed 560+ piles up to date.

Executive Director Technical PCBDDA, Mr. Riaz Hussain has said that “we are working at a pace of almost 50 piles per day our team is committed to the timely completion of the project. We have also expedited the construction work of the parking plaza concrete pouring of retention walls are completed and by the end of December we will reach the ground surface level.”. He has also requested the general public to plan their commute according to the traffic advisory issued by the authority & CTO Office while traveling in the vicinity of Kalma Chowk to avoid any inconvenience. City Traffic Police (CTP) Lahore and PCBDDA are simultaneously working to ensure hassle-free traffic flow.

City Traffic Officer, Lahore Dr. Asad Malhi has visited the site multiple times to ensure hassle-free traffic flow. During his recent visit, he said “This project will eradicate many problems related to traffic flow. I completely understand there are temporary problems due to construction and we are in continuous discussions with PCBDDA, for their solution. CTP has deployed an excessive number of traffic wardens at Kalma Chowk”.

PCBDDA and CTP Lahore, have also issued an updated traffic advisory according to that the opposite road of Ali Zaib Road will be closed for 15-20 days for traffic coming from Firdaus Market to Center point. Authority and CTP Lahore have highlighted three alternative routes. Traffic coming from Barkat Market and going to Liberty Market will take a left turn from Kalma Chowk or will use the U-turn of Muslim Town Morr, to reach Liberty Market through Gaddafi Stadium. Similarly, traffic coming from Model Town for Liberty Market will also go straight to Muslim Town Morr, take a U-Turn and reach Liberty market through Gaddafi stadium, commuters coming from Firdaus Market going towards Liberty Market or Main Boulevard, Gulberg, can go via Hussain Chowk.