Induralist, four others booked over charges of maid’s murder

A case has been registered against a renowned industrialist, his son and three others on charges of killing a teenager maid.

Submitting an application to the Millat Town police station of Faisalabad, Ghulam Abbas of Chak 362-GB, Jaranwala said his daughter, 17, Marya, was serving as a maid in Khurram Mukhtar, an industrialist, house for six to seven months.

On Monday night, he said he had received a call on his mobile and caller said Marya was sick and admitted at a private hospital situated on Canal Road.

After getting information, we rushed the hospital and found body of Marya was lying on a stretcher outside the hospital, he claimed. He said Marya had a sign of rope around her neck showing that she was killed by the accused persons.

He said Marya was also bleeding from her nose and left ear. Following Marya’s condition we raised hue and cry and the accused who were also present near the body forcibly dispatched her body to our house, Ghulam Abbas claimed. Police booked Khurram Mukhtar, his son Hamza, and three employees Rashid, Noman and Bablu.

Talking to reporters, sister of the deceased girl said she had also been working at the house of Mr Mukhtar and left job due to harassment. She said her deceased had also told her on phone a couple of days ago that she was being harassed at the house of her employer.

Family of Mr Mukhtar said that accused employee had been handed over to the police and they (Mukhtar family) are cooperating with the police to ensure justice. Police said that three person were taken into custody and efforts are on to ensure justice. The bereaved family is also being extended assistance, police said.