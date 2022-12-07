President meets Women Business Network delegation

Women Business Network brought together leading organizations from diverse industries for a meeting with the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi. Objectives of the meeting were to highlight challenges faced by women across various industries, challenges for small women business owners and the need for a concerted development effort for rural women in Pakistan. Sam Ali Dada & Iftikhar Hussain, Founders of Women Business Network, led the delegation. The President informed all participants of the key initiatives taken by the Government to support and encourage participation of women in the workforce. Several women leaders informed the President about the obstacles that women have to face at all levels to run their businesses or seeking employment. Participants of the meeting also summarized several recommendations including easier process for business registration, bank account opening, fairer and meaningful representation in boards and a more gender aware and responsive government machinery. Several of the important steps taken by the Government were also discussed including easier access to loans, opening of bank account without the need to visit a bank and property rights acts. The President appreciate the efforts of Women Business Network to bring together a multisectoral group of women leaders and advised to keep making small efforts which can impact a larger change.