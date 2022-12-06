Hina Altaf expresses love for Aagha Ali

Actress Hina Altaf has drawn in her audience with her superb acting abilities and she keeps them captivated with her immaculate social media posts.

Hina recently celebrated actor Aagha Ali’s birthday by organising an event that attracted a star-studded crowd, demonstrating how much she loves her husband.

Hina posted a sweet photo with her husband on Instagram to offer followers a glimpse of the birthday celebration. She wrote “Happy Birthday @aaghaaliofficial” as the caption for the picture.

Fans responded to the post immediately, praising the couple and wishing Aagha Ali a ‘happy birthday’ as they were astounded by the chemistry of the famous couple.

One user commented, “Very nice,” and another user remarked, “Decent Couple” in the comments area. The “Aatish” actress has accumulated more than 6.6 million Instagram followers.