Hareem Farooq appears regal in black outfit

There is no denying that the Pakistani entertainment industry is brimming with talented actors and actresses, but it might be more difficult to find a multifaceted celebrity like Hareem Farooq, who has made a strong statement as a producer in addition to flaunting her acting talents.

The diva is an avid user of social media, just like many other celebrities, and she enjoys using the platform to keep inspiring her fans.

The “Diyar-e-Dil” star posted four enthralling photos on her Instagram account to dazzle her followers. Her black clothing is the main focus of the pictures. The fact that Hareem poses differently in each new photo is another appealing aspect of the snaps.

With the captivating photos, Hareem was able to quickly seize the attention of her followers, who then began to leave comments in droves.

The fact that Hareem does not require additional makeup to captivate her fans is another component of the images.

“Looking cute as usual”, one of the users commented in the comments area, and “Stunningly lovely,” another user added. Hareem Farooq s clothing caught the attention of another of the internet users, who commented, “Outfit is great on you.”

The “Heer Maan Ja” star has been followed by over 2.6m followers on Instagram.