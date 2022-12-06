Daily Times

Police search for Senegal MPs after parliament brawl

AFP

Senegalese authorities were searching for two opposition lawmakers on Monday after they attacked a woman MP during a brawl in parliament last week, a senor police official told AFP. Amy Ndiaye was slapped by Massata Samb and received a kick to her stomach from Mamadou Niang during a justice ministry budget vote on Thursday, after being accused of insulting the religious leader of their party. Ndiaye threw a chair at Samb and a fistfight erupted among MPs before the speaker suspended the session. Some ruling party MPs said she was pregnant and taken to hospital.

