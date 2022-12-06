Kilde at the double in super-G win over Odermatt

LOS ANGELES: Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won the World Cup super-G at Beaver Creek on Sunday, beating Swiss rival Marco Odermatt by two-tenths of a second to complete a Colorado double. Norway’s Kilde, who had shaken off the effects of flu to edge reigning overall World Cup champion Odermatt by six-hundredths of a second in Saturday’s downhill, clocked 1min 10.73sec to nab another win. With a strong showing on the final section of a tight, technical course he overtook the 1:10.93 that Odermatt had posted, the victory edging him closer to Odermatt in the overall standings. France’s Alexis Pinturault was third, three-tenths of a second behind Kilde. Kilde, who won both the downhill and super-G World Cup titles last season but had to settle for just a solitary bronze medal in super-G at the Beijing Winter Olympics, notched the seventh World Cup super-G win of his career. He completed a strong showing on North American slopes, where he won a downhill at Lake Louise last weekend before a runner-up finish to Odermatt in the super-G in the Canadian Rockies. Odermatt remained atop the overall standings with 420 points to Kilde’s 380 as the circuit heads back to Europe. Men are scheduled for a slalom and giant slalom next weekend at Val d’Isere and the next speed events on the schedule are a super-G and downhill at Val Gardena-Groeden December 16 and 17. Odermatt was enjoying what’s shaping up as a heavyweight duel with Kilde this season. “