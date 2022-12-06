Zardari, Shujaat mull new ‘Punjab strategy’

President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari called on PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence in Islamabad. During the meeting, General Secretary PML-Q Tariq Bashir Cheema and former President’s Political Secretary Rukhsana Bangash were also present. In this meeting, the political situation of the country and the current political situation of Punjab were discussed in detail. The former president also briefed Chaudhry Shujaat Hussian about the telephonic conversation with Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif. With Shujaat’s PML-Q vocally endorsing the call of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to dissolve the provincial assembly in a bid to force fresh elections, Zardari has been trying to weave a web in Punjab to trap Imran. Last week, the opposition PML-N has decided to stand their ground and resist any attempts to dissolve the current Punjab Assembly on the ‘whim’ of one party or individual, even vowing to challenge any such move legally.

This was asserted by PML-N leaders including Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and former Punjab home Attaullah Tarar and Uzma Bukhari. Speaking to the media after a meeting of PML-N’s parliamentary leaders in Punjab chaired by former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, Tarar had said that they had resolved to ensure that the assembly completes its stipulated term. He had added that they had filed a review petition over Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi’s election but it has yet to be heard.