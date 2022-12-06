LHC issues contempt notice to Asad Umar

The Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Monday issued contempt of court notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Asad Umar for his ‘anti-judiciary speech’ during the party’s long march. Justice Jawad Hassan of LHC’s Rawalpindi bench heard the petition which was filed by an additional registrar of the court’s Rawalpindi registry against the PTI leader’s speech against the judiciary. Rawalpindi deputy commissioner, CPO, and Advocate Faisal Chaudhry – to represent the defendant in the case – appeared before the court. During the hearing, Justice Hassan remarked that Umar “targeted” the courts and judges in his November 26 speech. “Asad Umar scandalised the courts in his speech during the November 26 rally and used contemptuous words against the judiciary,” the court remarked. It said that Umar’s speech will be reviewed first. “No institution or personality can be made controversial, under Article 14 of the Constitution. The court has the authority to punish under Article 204(B) of the Constitution,” Justice Hassan remarked.

He summoned the PTI leader in person in the court on the next hearing and sought the video transcript of Umar’s speech Later, the court adjourned the hearing till December 7. During the November 26 speech at PTI’s long march in Rawalpindi, Umar said that the nation can see that the doors of justice are closed even in the Supreme Court. “Judges were troubled when they had to change their route [due to road’s blockage],” he said. The PTI leader talked about Khan’s assassination attempt, saying that the chairman of the biggest party was shot at, however, no FIR was registered. “The nation does not see justice in this country,” he had said.