US pressuring Pakistan to take new IMF loans

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Pakistan head Maulana Fazalur Rehman on Monday claimed that Pakistan was being pressured to accept additional loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In scathing remarks for the international financial institution, Fazl told a press conference in Peshawar that since America has been defeated in Afghanistan, its title of superpower was gone. But it was trying to get back at Pakistan after failing in the 20-year-war it had imposed on Afghanistan. “America’s hands are dripping with blood,” he said referring to the war in Afghanistan, adding that, “Now it has become a champion of human rights.” He said that IMF was a slave of America (since it is the largest contributor to the fund) and they were forcing Islamabad to take new loan instalment from IMF. “America has no rights to force the Pakistani parliament to take another loan from IMF,” he lamented. He further said that Pakistan has been facing an economic crises for past four years due to economic failures of the past government. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), he said, had been bankrupted.

He that we have to devise policy keeping the country’s interests in mind to recover from its current economic affliction. We will not tolerate any damage to the country’s sovereignty for the sake concerns expressed by another country, he said.