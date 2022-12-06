Dense fog at motorway troubles motorists

Motorists had been facing hurdles in planning and travelling on the motorway as dense fog in various cities badly affected the traffic flow at night and caused temporary closures of various sections.

Talking to APP, a motorist Basheer Awan said that planning the journey in winter was difficult due to severe disruption to road transport and fall of visibility. He said travellers could not judge the road situation especially after the.

Another traveller Adan said that slow-moving vehicles kept the fast lane and it became dangerous to drive in foggy conditions with low visibility. “Travelling on Grand Trunk road needs more attention and it becomes frustrating for the driver during long drives,” he added.

When contacted, the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Inspector Saqib Waheed said that the visibility had dropped due to dense fog on main roads in plain areas during the night, due to which certain routes were closed temporarily from late night till morning. He said considering the visibility and fog, motorway police temporarily closed different sections including Peshawar Toll Plaza to Rashakai, Peshawar to Swabi, and Islamabad to Burhan and Swat Expressway from Karnal Sher Khan to Ismaila. He informed that Bhera to Kot Momin section of motorway M2 was also closed temporarily due to fog.

While giving road safety tips to motorists, he informed the road users should try to travel in daylight and avoid travelling at night. He assured that all available resources would be utilised to provide safe and sound passage to road users in foggy weather.