Punjab governor inaugurates competitive exam centre at IUB

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rahman Monday inaugurated the competitive examination center at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

He appreciated the efforts of Secretary Education South Punjab Dr. Muhammad Ehtsham Anwar and Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob for establishing a unique center of its kind in government universities. He said that not only Bahawalpur Division and South Punjab but also students from other provinces were studying in IUB and these students were developing leadership skills along with education after completing their education, these students would serve the nation. He said that Danish schools were established in South Punjab in previous periods to provide better education in remote areas and these students could serve in higher positions in public and private institutions in the future. He said that the competitive examination center at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is significant and has far-reaching results. He advised the students to make their life purposeful and have a vision that would benefit not only their personal life but also the nation.

Secretary of Education South Punjab Dr. Muhammad Ehtasham Anwar said that a dream has come true with the establishment of this center through which the students of this area can participate in all competitive exams with confidence and open the doors of better employment for themselves. He appreciated the vision and support of the Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob for the establishment of this center.

On this occasion, the Director of Career Counseling and Placement Center Shahid Afzal Durrani gave detailed information about the competitive examination center. Earlier, Governor Punjab reached Vice Chancellor’s Secretariat and met with IUB Young Global Leaders and discussed their curricular and co-curricular activities and way to promote their leadership skills.

On this occasion, a cake-cutting ceremony was also held with the faculty members and students of the Department of Soil Science on the occasion of World Soil Day.