Lahore Garrison win All Pakistan Inter Club Golf Championship

MULTAN: The All Pakistan Rumanza Inter Club Golf Championship, contested at par 72 Rumanza Golf Course, the first signature golf course of Pakistan, came to a conclusion here yesterday and signaled a commendable victory for the ten-member Lahore Garrison. Based on their performance over three days, they were declared the champion club and became eligible for gold medals and cash award of Rs.1.3 million. Karachi Club were the runners-up and Lahore Gymkhana ended up third followed by Rumanza Club, Rawalpindi Club, DHA Karachi, Baharia Garden City, Islamabad and last were Airmen Club Karachi.

The winning team of Lahore Garrison, comprising Matloob Ahmed, M Shahzad, M Alam, Damil Ataullah, Ahmed Kayani, Usman Akram Sahi, Mustafa Bilal, Lt Col (r) Asif Mehdi, Lt Col (r) M Shafi and Tariq Mehmood, ended as leaders with a team aggregate score of 1564. The runners-up Karachi Club had a team aggregate score of 1581 and their team comprised of Waheed Baloch, M Zubair, Mudasir Iqbal, Saim Shazli, Yashal Shah, Arsalan Shikoh Khan, Samir Feroz, Khurram Khan, Khalid Jamil Siddiqui and Asad IA Khan. Lahore Gymkhana finished third at a team score of 1587. The team members were Shahid Javed, Aadil Jahangir, Talat Ijaz, Salman Jahangir, Qasim Ali Khan, Hussain Hamid, Danish Javed, Omer Javed Zia, Asim Tiwana and Shafique Bhatti.

The individual amateur segment winner was young Damil Ataullah who topped in the race for individual honours with impressive three rounds scores of 70, 69 and 71 giving a match aggregate of 210, six under par. He won a seven-day Umra trip. Out of the other participating amateurs, seventeen years old Omer Khalid of DHA Karachi was second with three rounds scores of 71, 72 and 74, his total being 217, one over par. Another young one from Karachi, Yashal Shah, had a final days round of 68, the best score in amateur category and finished at a score of 219, three over par. Amongst the professionals, the superb ones were Hamza Amin and Ahmed Baig who are associated with Rumanza Golf Club. Hamza Amin had three rounds scores of 70, 71 and 68 while Ahmed Baig had scores of 69, 68 and 69. A remarkable show of skills from these leading golf professionals of the country. At the conclusion of the championship, the winning teams were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals and cash prizes by Major General Zafar Marwat in the presence of Brig (r) Fayyaz Ahmed Khan, tournament director, Col Habib ur Rehman, project secretary DHA Multan, and participating golfers at the Rumanza Driving Range.