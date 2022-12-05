Tickets for Pakistan, England Multan Test go on sale today

LAHORE: The tickets for the second Test between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium will go on sale on Monday (today). The iconic fixture will see the return of Test cricket in the City of Saints after over 16 years and will be played from December 9-13. To make the most prestigious format of the game accessible to more and more people, the Pakistan Cricket Board has set the prices of the tickets at nominal PKR250 for VIP and PKR150 for Premium enclosure. The VIP enclosures are Imran Khan, Fazal Mehmood, Javed Miandad and Zaheer Abbas, while the enclosure that fall into Premium category are Wasim Akram, Elahi Brother, Hanif Mohammad and Mushtaq Ahmed. The tickets will be sold in physical form only and will be available at Gulgasht Bagh and Main Vihari Chowk from 0900 till 1800 every day.

Some of the important information for ticket-holders: Entrance inside the venue on a match day will strictly be either through an ID card/B-Form used while purchasing the ticket. Tickets will be available exclusively on pcb.bookme.pk. Entry to the match will only be allowed on printed tickets, which spectators will be able to get from designated Bookme box offices stationed at Gulgasht Bagh and Main Vihari Chowk from 0900 till 1800 everyday starting from Monday (December 5). It is prohibited to bring any firearms, toy guns, vuvuzela, explosives, firecrackers, cigarettes, matches, lighters, knives and any sharp objects into the stadium. No eatables, drinks, glass/plastic bottles, any flag except Pakistani flag are allowed in the stadium. All persons, including children above the 4 years, must have their own separate and original ID Card/B-Form & ticket to enter the stadium and while sitting inside the enclosure during the match.