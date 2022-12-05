Hospitalized football icon Pele says he’s ‘strong, with a lot of hope’

SAO PAULO: Brazilian football legend Pele said on Sunday that he feels “strong, with a lot of hope” despite medical problems that have kept the 82-year-old sports icon in the hospital with a respiratory infection. Pele, widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, was hospitalized earlier this week amid ongoing colon cancer treatments. “My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive,” Pele said in an Instagram post. “I’m strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual.” Doctors treating Pele said earlier Saturday that the Brazilian legend remained “stable,” with his condition not having deteriorated over the last day. Pele “has had a good response to care without any worsening in the clinical picture in the last 24 hours,” doctors at Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein Hospital said in a statement. Doctors made no reference to media reports earlier on Saturday that the three-time World Cup winner was receiving end-of-life care. Pele was admitted to hospital earlier this week for what doctors said was a “re-evaluation” of the chemotherapy he has been undergoing since surgery to remove a colon tumor in September last year.