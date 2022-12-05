Thailand’s supreme Sarit secures first Asian Tour title in Indonesia

JAKARTA: Thailand’s Sarit Suwannarut secured his first Asian Tour golf title with a sweeping four-shot win at a weather-delayed BNI Indonesian Masters on Sunday. The 24-year-old rising star bagged $1.5 million in prize money after a last-round 68 at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club left him 20 under par and well clear of his rivals. The tournament, which has become the flagship event of the Asian Tour, was delayed several times because of bad weather. India’s Anirban Lahiri, who won the tournament in 2014, finished second with a last-round 66 while Taiwan’s Chan Shih-chang and Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell both finished five back of Sarit to tie for third. England’s three-time champion Lee Westwood finished ninth after a round of 71 to close out his week. Defending champion Jazz Janewattananond from Thailand finished joint 6th. Despite missing out on a second title in Jakarta, Lahiri was satisfied regardless of the result. The tournament has been part of the Asian tour since 2011 but was not held in the past two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.