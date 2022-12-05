Kiptum and Beriso light up Valencia Marathon

VALENCIA: Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum became the third fastest man in history in his first marathon in Valencia on Sunday, while Amane Beriso of Ethiopia became the third woman to run under two hours and 15 minutes. Kiptum, who turned 23 on Friday, timed two hours, one minute and 53 seconds. Only Kenya’s world record holder Eliud Kipchoge and Ethiopian legend Kenenisa Bekele have run faster. Beriso, 31, smashed her own personal record, crossing the line in 2hr 14min 58sec. She tired in the final few kilometres, having been on track to break Kenyan Brigid Kosgei’s world record of 2hr 14min 04sec set in Chicago in 2019. Kosgei’s compatriot Ruth Chepngetich is the only other woman to break the 2hr 15min mark, timing 2hr 14min 18sec, also in Chicago, this year. Beriso’s compatriot, 10,000 metres world champion Letesenbet Gidey, had been the favourite and was also eyeing the world record. However, the 24-year-old was dropped by Beriso at the 35km mark. Gidey — who set the 10,000m and half marathon world records previously in Valencia– finished second in a distressed state and had to be helped away.