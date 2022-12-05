Aamir Khan recalls his father’s financial struggle

Aamir Khan is widely regarded as one of Hindi cinema’s biggest and most celebrated names. He has emerged as an inspiration for his fans because of his intelligent choices and sincere performance. Mr Perfectionsit is now in the limelight for a touching reason. In an interview, he recalled the financial struggles faced by his father, producer Tahir Hussain. The 3 Idiots actor said that his ‘abba jaan’ would often fight with those who lent him money as he was not able to repay them. Aamir Khan has opened up about the challenges faced by his family when he was growing up. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, the star said that his father, Tahir Hussain, faced financial hardships as there was a time when his films got stuck and eventually flopped. Aamir further said that his father did not have much money even when a few of his father’s films clicked at the box office.

“The thing that would trouble us most was Abba Jaan ko dekh ke (seeing our father). Because he was a very simple man. Maybe he didn’t have enough sense that he should not have taken so much loan. Unko problem mein dekh ke takleef hoti thi kyuki un logon ke phone aate the jinse paise liye hain. Unka jhagda shuru hojata tha phone pe ki ‘main kya karu, mere paas paise nahi hai. Meri film atki hai, mere actors ko boliye dates dein mujhe, main kya karu.’ (So it would hurt us seeing him in trouble. Because lenders used to call us. We would hear him fighting with people on the phone, telling them ‘what can I do, my film is on hold. Tell the actors to allot dates).”

Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which created a buzz among fans prior to its release but failed to live up to expectations at the box office. The comedy drama received mixed reviews, with many criticising the star’s performance. Aamir is currently gearing up to begin work on his latest production venture, which is a remake of the Spanish film Champions. He also has a special appearance in Salaam Venky.